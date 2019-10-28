IGM Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$803.91 million for the quarter.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of IGM opened at C$36.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.78. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$29.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.01%.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

