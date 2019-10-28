IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

