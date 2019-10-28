Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $2,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,721,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $13.42 on Monday, reaching $304.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,308. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $320.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.38.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.