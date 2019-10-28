Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.50.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $11.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,060. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.66. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,340,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,580 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

