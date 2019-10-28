Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $348.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.50.

Illumina stock traded up $18.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,060. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $2,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,721,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,580. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $5,419,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 429,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $130,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 123,337 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

