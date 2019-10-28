Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given a $380.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.38.

Shares of ILMN traded up $13.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,308. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $2,855,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,721,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,580 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

