Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $341.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.50.

Illumina stock traded up $17.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.72. 89,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.66. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $653,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock worth $11,117,580. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 873,560 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,175,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after acquiring an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 294,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

