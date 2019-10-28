ImageCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $2.45 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 15,009,491 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,493 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

