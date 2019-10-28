Imperial Capital Trims Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Target Price to $12.00

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) had its price objective cut by Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after buying an additional 1,182,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after acquiring an additional 75,290 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

