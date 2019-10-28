Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $12,859.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00215188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.01505723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00122390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

