Infineon Technologies (IFXA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €23.50 ($27.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €20.60 ($23.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €14.00 ($16.28) price target on by analysts at Metzler. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €22.50 ($26.16) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

