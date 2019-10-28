Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Up 4.9%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.59, 4,604 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Get Inflarx alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.51.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inflarx NV will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter worth $445,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter worth about $297,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.