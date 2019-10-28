InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.08. InfuSystem shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone bought 16,300 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $80,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 16,650 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,921.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 78,036 shares of company stock worth $382,592 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InfuSystem stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 2.51% of InfuSystem worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.