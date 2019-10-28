INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.25

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 45115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised INGENICO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered INGENICO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

