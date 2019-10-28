INO COIN (INO) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One INO COIN token can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00021524 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $364.11 million and $4,152.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00212624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01467523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00114076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

