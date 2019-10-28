Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 353 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $30,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,780,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

