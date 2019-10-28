Insider Buying: Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Director Buys $200,038.89 in Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LLY opened at $110.20 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.