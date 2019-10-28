Insider Buying: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX) Director Adrian Taylor Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,193,700 shares in the company, valued at C$6,355,463.

CVE:EGLX traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 230,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.69. The company has a market cap of $141.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.86. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.60 price target on Enthusiast Gaming and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

