Insider Buying: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FRGA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,655. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

