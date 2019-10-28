Insider Buying: Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) Insider Buys £150.70 in Stock

Miton Group PLC (LON:MGR) insider Gervais Williams acquired 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($196.92).

Shares of LON:MGR opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Miton Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 40.21 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Miton Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Miton Group from GBX 73 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miton Group Company Profile

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

