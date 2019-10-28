Insider Selling: Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,473. The firm has a market cap of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carolina Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.