Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells 4,252 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

April S. Arnzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,095.00.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $48.69. 15,215,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,966,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 154.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after buying an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 508.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after buying an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 180.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after buying an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,765,000 after buying an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.