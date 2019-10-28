Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,063,918 shares in the company, valued at $169,388,057.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 108,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.01 million, a PE ratio of 67.12 and a beta of -0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

