Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,426 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 413,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.