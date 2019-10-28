Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $31.84. 54,837,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,388,301. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

