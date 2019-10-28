Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.29 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,019 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,912,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,596 shares of company stock worth $1,581,384. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $68.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.