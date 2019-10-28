Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAXN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AAXN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.75. 507,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

