Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 187 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 132,896 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.46. 2,150,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,942. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $4,200,698. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.