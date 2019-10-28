Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,631 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Twitter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.05.

TWTR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. 29,542,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,523,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $360,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $70,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

