Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 522 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in General Motors by 101.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,230,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,728. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

