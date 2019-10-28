Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) received a $62.00 price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ IART traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP John Mooradian sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $429,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $946,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $425,850.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,625.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,041 shares of company stock worth $53,469,885 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 49,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 67,465 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

