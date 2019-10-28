Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $65.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $65.00 price target by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.76.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $56.76. 2,023,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $1,610,806 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 127,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

