Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 1,277,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,806. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

