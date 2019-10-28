Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.80, approximately 533,451 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 552,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $540.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.