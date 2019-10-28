Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.76.

Intel stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 32,297,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,818,121. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

