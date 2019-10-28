Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.03 and a twelve month high of C$16.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Laurentian cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.09.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

