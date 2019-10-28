Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will post sales of $24.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.23 million to $26.01 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $24.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $108.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $133.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Intersect ENT from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 561,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after purchasing an additional 430,279 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,919. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

