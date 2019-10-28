InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Position Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterXion were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion by 103.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after buying an additional 1,179,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in InterXion by 135.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 468,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in InterXion by 23.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

InterXion stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

INXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

