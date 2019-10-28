INTOSOL (LON:INTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Shares of INTOSOL Holdings PLC (LON:INTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.14.

About INTOSOL (LON:INTO)

INTOSOL Holdings PLC engages in travel business worldwide. It also leases and manages hotels and villas. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

