Invesco Ltd. Has $222,000 Stock Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Valhi were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Valhi by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valhi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.21. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 56.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

