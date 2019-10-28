Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,708 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 57.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 71.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PlayAGS by 40.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PlayAGS by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $1,166,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. Also, insider Victor Gallo bought 10,000 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,028 shares of company stock worth $313,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AGS opened at $11.67 on Monday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

