Invesco Ltd. Sells 173,793 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Profire Energy worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFIE. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 179.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 706,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 270,124 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 47.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 151,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.62. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.