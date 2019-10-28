Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up 8.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,264,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,413,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 745.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter.

RPG traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $119.26. 44,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,024. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

