Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

IVQ opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. Invesque has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$9.86.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$38.56 million during the quarter.

