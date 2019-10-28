Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of IOVA opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,706,000 after buying an additional 2,531,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,084,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,627,000 after buying an additional 1,002,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 178.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 809,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after buying an additional 801,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

