IQeon (IQN) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. One IQeon token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00006000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $16,915.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,698,944 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

