Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,161. The company has a market capitalization of $268.32 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.29.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $567,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,716.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,712. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Iradimed by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 131,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Iradimed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Iradimed by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Iradimed by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 163,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

