Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $30.50 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of IRDM opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 2.07. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 88,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

