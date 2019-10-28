iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,019 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 9.9% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $31,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.42. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

