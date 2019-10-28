iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $63.73 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.